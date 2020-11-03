Visakhapatnam: GITAM to host 3-day international webinar

Visakhapatnam: GITAM Deemed to be University Biochemistry and Bioinformatics Department is organising a three-day-long international webinar on 'Advances in cancer biology and therapeutics' from November 5.

Convener Malla Rama Rao said on Tuesday that top researchers and scientists from India, USA, UK are participating in the webinar to deliver the lectures on various related topics.

National Institute of Pathology researcher SA Ragu Bagadi, Cambridge University Computational Chemistry Head B Govinda Rao, Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine Pediatrics researcher Riyaz Basha, University of Missouri School of Medicine researcher Madhu Sudhana Saddala, Cleveland Lerner Research Institute Molecular Cardiology researcher Santhoshi Muppala and Visakhapatnam Tata Cancer Hospital former Director Digumarti Raghunadha Rao will attend as resource persons.

The webinar will also focus on subjects like cellular processes such as cancer cell metabolism, stress responses and cell cycle regulation contribute to cancer development and progression and recent advances on the influence of tumor microenvironment on tumor progression and regression.

Interested persons may contact the webinar convener M Rama Rao 7386168249 to participate in the discussions with prior registration.