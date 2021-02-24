Visakhapatnam: Goods sheds to handle bulk parcel cargo

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway modified their goods sheds to handle bulk parcels. In the division's jurisdiction, authorities concerned have improved two goods sheds at Visakhapatnam New Goods Complex and another one at Vizianagaram to operate parcel services in large quantities.



During the pandemic times, the division had played a crucial role in providing uninterrupted supply of essential commodities across the country.

Changing the traditional traffic routes, wherever required, the railways started aggregating small quantities of parcels.

In order to overcome the Covid-19 induced crisis, the division focused on operating parcel cargo trains, transporting critical medical equipment and essential commodities. As a part of the cargo services, the division handled three automobile rakes each containing 120 to 126 four-wheelers that arrived from Rajasthan to Visakhapatnam. Similarly, 4,300 tonnes of mangoes were transported from Vizianagaram to various destinations. Cargo aggregators, business entities, parcel cargo handlers can utilise the facility for a hassle-free service, says senior Divisional Commercial Manager AK Tripathi. He said regular interactions with the cargo movers helped to focus on new parcel traffic like automobiles, fly ash, essential commodities etc.