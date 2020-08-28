Visakhapatnam: Greyhounds SI Shanmuka Rao shoots himself
Visakhapatnam: Greyhounds Sub Inspector Shanmuka Rao shot himself dead on Friday at Kapuluppada.
The incident happened under Bhimunipatnam Police Station jurisdiction.
According to reliable sources, the SI allegedly committed suicide due to illness he was suffering.
Bheemunipatnam police have registered a case and investigation is on.
