Visakhapatnam: Group of volunteers reach out to needy

Visakhapatnam: At a time when elderly persons are neglected at home, a group ofvolunteers have come forward to reach out to the senior citizens and widows in their own way.

Through their endeavour 'Charity Box,' the volunteers help the needy in various parts of the Telugu-speaking states.

Started in Visakhapatnam, the service-oriented events tailored for the elderly and the widows have catered to those residing in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, West Godavari, Guntur, Prakasam, Anantapur and Hyderabad.

Mohammed Halim Basha, Lakkoju Nukaraju, Vuriti Srinivasa Rao, T Karunakar and Murali mentioned that the initiative received encouraging response and is rolling out fresh goals this year. "The idea is to satiate the hunger pangs of the elderly who were neglected by their families through various programmes, including distributing essential supplies, vegetables and other basic items to them on a regular basis. Food packets will also be provided to them at frequent intervals," they share after giving away the supplies as a part of their monthly service programme.

Those associated with the Charity Box will get in touch with the elderly every month and supply the commodities they require. Every month, the team pools funds by setting aside a part of their income. "Every month, we visit different localities, identify the needy and provide them supplies. In Visakhapatnam alone, there area about 20 volunteers associated with the organisation," adds Nukaraju.

Completing a year in serving the needy, the members of the endeavour say that the organisation is serving the poor across various parts of the state by teaming up with a network of likeminded people.