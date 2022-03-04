Visakhapatnam: GVMC holds 'coffee with CORPORATORS' Meet

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G Lakshmisha said the corporation's aim was to develop Visakhapatnam on all fronts.

At a meeting held with the zone V corporators here on Thursday at Madhavadhara as a part of the 'Coffee with Corporators' programme, the Municipal Commissioner stressed on the collective effort to develop the city. 12 corporators of the zone V attended the programme and briefed about their ward issues in detail. City Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha made a note of the problems briefed by the corporators.

Road repairs, drainage construction, protection walls, streetlights, sanitation issues, establishment of parks were some of the issues the corporators brought to the notice of the Mayor and Commissioner. They opined that the programme's more useful to address ward-level grievances and draw the attention of the Municipal Commissioner to resolve them. Responding to the issues raised, the Mayor and Commissioner assured them to resolve them at the earliest.

Sports competitions

Speaking on the occasion, GVMC Commissioner said sports competitions would be organised for corporators on the occasion of completing a year of tenure. He said that the event would improve competitive spirit among corporators in developing their wards.

Further, Lakshmisha mentioned that the city Mayor would also give a tough competition to women corporators during the sports event. The Municipal Commissioner advised the people's representatives, public and the authorities to work together to take Visakhapatnam in the top position in the Swachh Survekshan rank.