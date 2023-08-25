  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: GVMC standing committee approves 30 agenda proposals

GVMC Standing Committee Chairperson G Hari Venkata Kumari holding a meeting with the members in Visakhapatnam on Thursday

Highlights

Thirty agenda proposals and another three table agenda proposals were approved by the members of the standing committee of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

The meeting was held at GVMC meeting hall under the chairmanship of Standing Committee Chairperson G Hari Venkata Kumari here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the chairperson said that 30 items were included in the agenda and all the items have been discussed and approved by the members. About Rs 333.51 lakh for works related to engineering department and about Rs 140 lakh approved for the public health department during the meeting. Chairperson Hari Venkata Kumari mentioned that lease extensions, employee service related items and other items of revenue department were approved after the discussions.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Naresh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Phaniram, secretary P Nallanayya, zonal commissioner Vijaya Lakshmi and engineers participated in the meeting.

