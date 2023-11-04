Visakhapatnam: GVMC’s Indira Priyadarshini Stadium to regain past glory

Visakhapatnam : Indira Priyadarshini Stadium which has a long history will regain its past glory soon. Once a venue for international cricket matches, it has been neglected completely after the construction of the YSR ACA-VDCA International Stadium at PM Palem in Visakhapatnam.

A number of cricket matches were held in the Indira Priyadarshini Stadium, including India- New Zealand in 1988, India- West Indies in 1994, Kenya- Australia in 1996, Pakistan- Sri Lanka in 1999 and India- Australia in 2001. India won two of these matches in this stadium.

Established in 1987 with a 25,000-capacity audience, the old stadium was one of the venues for international cricket competitions held in united Andhra Pradesh.

Legendary cricketers such as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Mahela Jayawardene and Ricky Ponting played in the stadium. The venue also served as a training complex for the police personnel and as venue for Army recruitment camps.

The Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) and Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) maintained the stadium till 2001.

Following the construction of YSR ACA-VDCA Stadium at Pothinamallayya Palem in Visakhapatnam, Indira Priyadarshini Stadium lost its sheen due to lack of maintenance. Meanwhile, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) adopted the stadium and organised a number of events at the venue. Once upon a time, the stadium turned into a hub for political meetings.

During monsoon season, the stadium witnessed severe water logging problems as it is located in a low-lying area. However, the GVMC is keen on renovating the stadium.

“Keeping the significance of the stadium in view, the GVMC decided to renovate the stadium and allotted Rs 164.50 lakh for the purpose. The foundation stone for the development of the stadium was laid already,” said Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari.

To identify problems at the stadium, GVMC Commissioner C M Saikanth Varma along with representatives of the ACA and engineering officials visited the stadium a number of times and gave instructions to complete the works as soon as possible.

Soon, the funds will be utilised for taking up repair works of the roads, drainage system, chairs and rooms for the players. The works will be completed in a time-bound manner.