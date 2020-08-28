Visakhapatnam: Here, bottle gourds turn lifesaver for tribals

Visakhapatnam: Bottle gourds that often find a place in kitchens turn out to be a lifesaver for the tribals in Jamiguda, Injeru and Ginnelakota panchayats. For those residing in these areas, life comes to a standstill when it rains. Many of them find it a Herculean task to cross Gunjiwada gedda (stormwater drain) as it overflows during monsoon.



As a result, stepping out to buy even essentials happens to be a challenging task for the villagers as they have to wade through stormwater drain precariously, putting their life at risk.

It is where these bottle gourds came in handy for them. As the villagers have to cross the drain which is normally waist-deep, fastening a string of dried bottle gourds makes their trek to the shore safe. "If we have to step out of house and go to market to buy essentials or sell our produce, we have to cross the stormwater drain. Since the water is waist-deep, it is risky for those who do not know swimming. Wearing a string of dried bottle gourds to our waist will help us reach our destination, crossing the drain safely as they aid in keeping us afloat," explains Mondipalli Krishna Rao, who is from Jamiguda panchayat.

The villagers say that all their pleas to the officials concerned for construction of a bridge to help them reach the markets and carry out their day-to-day activities have gone unheeded. "We have been approaching the authorities concerned for the past several years for this purpose. They do assure us that the proposal will be considered. But nothing concrete has taken shape so far," rue tribal association leaders. From accessing roads to meeting emergency needs, mobility is often restricted for villagers when it rains. To overcome it, they hope to gain access to at least a boat service. "We have no idea when the bridge is going to be constructed. But till then, we wish, the officials concerned will come forward to provide a boat service so that our work doesn't get disrupted," says T Venkata Rao, a farmer residing in the area.

It is not just the villagers of these panchayats, who experience such hurdles, lack of access to roads in Hukumpeta mandal push pregnant women to use a 'doli' (makeshift sling) to reach a hospital for delivery or for a regular check-up.