Visakhapatnam: HPCL, Chevron enter into long-term agreement

Visakhapatnam : Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Chevron Brands International LLC, a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, has entered into a long-term agreement encompassing the licensing, production, distribution, and marketing of Chevron’s lubricant products under the Caltex brand, including Chevron’s proprietary Havoline and Delo branded lubricant products in India.

Caltex is part of the Chevron family of brands. Caltex’s global recognition, and cutting-edge technology performance sets it apart as one of the world’s leading oil and gas brands, value-adding to the businesses that retail its range of products.

At the launch event, Chevron transformed Mumbai’s grand, historic ‘Gateway of India’ monument into a canvas of stunning visuals, marking its entry into India. The projection of spectacular graphics turned the heritage site into a tribute to the contemporary landscape of the country while being rooted in cultural influence.

Vice president of Chevron International Products Danielle Lincoln said, “We are extremely pleased to bring quality and premium Caltex products to India. HPCL is a market leader in India, and together we plan to build on the strength of the brand and our premium product portfolio. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with HPCL, complementing their product offerings in India.”

Speaking on the occasion, Director (Marketing), HPCL Amit Garg mentioned that the collaboration, leveraging HP Lubricants’ market leadership position in India and Chevron’s world-class heritage, is set to deliver increased value to Indian consumers through an expanded offering of premium products.