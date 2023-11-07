Visakhapatnam: HPCL provides advanced equipment to KGH

Visakhapatnam: King George Hospital (KGH) is being developed on par with a corporate hospital, district collector A Mallikarjuna said.



With the implementation of the Nadu-Nedu scheme and contribution of private companies through corporate social responsibility initiatives, the collector said a number of development works were carried out at KGH and advanced medical equipment installed.

Advanced equipment, oxygen facility, stretchers and other amenities were facilitated with an investment of Rs 5.16 crore supported by HPCL. They were inaugurated at the CSR block of the hospital in the presence of HPCL ED V Ratanraj, CGM Kiran Kumar, KGH Superintendent P Ashok Kumar, and a team of doctors.

In future, the collector said, the company is going to extend further support for the development of the KGH. He appreciated the HPCL for contributing to adding new and advanced facilities to the hospital. Further, the collector stated that talks would be held with other companies too to encourage them to extend their support to the KGH and provide advanced facilities to patients arriving at the hospital. Nine ambulances equipped with modern features were inaugurated on the occasion.

With increased facilities at the hospital, patients at KGH are going to receive quality treatment, he informed.

CPO Srinivasa Rao, APMSIDC EE Naidu, doctors and other officials were present.