Visakhapatnam: HQENC annexe building inaugurated

Visakhapatnam: Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta inaugurated headquarters ENC annexe building here on Wednesday.

The newly constructed building fulfills the long-felt need for modern offices for officers, sailors and defence civilians of HQENC in Visakhapatnam. Many of these personnel had been operating out of temporary hutments of the 1950s.

The building, constructed by KEC International Limited, design allows maximum use of natural lighting and has been constructed adhering to environment-friendly best practices.

They include efficient use of solar energy and rainwater harvesting to meet essential requirements of the building complex. Ergonomic office spaces and conference hall equipped with the latest office automation aids and video conferencing facilities.

