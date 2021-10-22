Visakhapatnam: Huge response to YSRCP 'Janagraha Deeksha'

Visakhapatnam: Tourism minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was resorting to war of words as he was frustrated because he could not make his son Nara Lokesh as chief minister as his party cadres aspires to elect junior NTR as their leader.

Taking part in 'Janagraha Deeksha' at Tagarapuvalasa in Bheemunipatnam here on Thursday, as per the call given by the YSRCP to protest against objectionable language used by Naidu and his party leaders against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Srinivasa Rao pointed out that the TDP was creating a political unrest in the state to divert the attention of the public and to protect the party from losing its existence.

The minister said the sole agenda of the TDP was to criticise the Chief Minister and provoke the YSRCP leaders. He demanded an unconditional apology for the indecent remarks made by TDP leader K Pattabhi Ram against the CM. He also took part in the deeksha organised at Gurudwara.

Several YSRCP leaders staged Janagraha Deeksha across the city, including NREDCAP chairman K K Raju near Gurudwara, VMRDA Chairperson Akkaramani Vijaya Nirmala at MVP Colony double road and MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar at Ms. AVN College. Speaking on the occasion, K K Raju said Naidu was resorting to such cheap politics to dent the state's brand image which was gaining immense popularity because of the pro-poor governance of Jagan Mohan Reddy. Shouting slogans against Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP leaders condemned the 'highly objectionable remarks' made by his party leaders against the CM and joined the deeksha tents that dotted various localities across Visakhapatnam.GVMC Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, YSRCP city president Vamsi Krishna Yadav and YSRCP leader SA Rahman, among others participated in the deeksha.