Visakhapatnam: Ice & fuel prices tie down fishing boats to coast

Visakhapatnam: Even as the 61-day-long ban comes to an end, the fishing harbour is yet to bounce back to life in Visakhapatnam.



The surge of fuel price, ice and essential supplies have poured cold water on the plans of fishermen as most of them defer fishing until the situation improves. Last year, the cost incurred for a fishing trip was about Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.

Now, it costs around Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per trip. Depending on the boat's capacity, each trip might last for five days to three weeks. Around 700 mechanised boats are registered with the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour. Of them, only 40 to 50 per cent of the boats are planning to set out for fishing on Wednesday night.

Sharing their woes with The Hans India, vice-president of Matsya Parisramikula Sankshema Sangham V Thathaji said, "Compared to last year, the number of mechanised boats has been reduced by 20 per cent. Even if lakhs of rupees were invested for each fishing trip, there is no guarantee that we could reach at least break-even. Ever since the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic, the situation is unlikely to improve."

In Visakhapatnam, close to 15,000 families depend on fishing, while 20,000 families rely on its allied sectors. The boats were anchored at the harbour on April 15 at midnight. There are as many as 739 upgraded vessels and 3,400 engine boats in Visakhapatnam. Traditional boats sum up to 1,000.

Stressing on the precautionary measures to be considered, Deputy Director of Fisheries P Lakshman Rao says, "Since the boats remained idle for 61-days, the maintenance works need to be completed before venturing into the sea." Keeping the sea condition in view, the Deputy Director of Fisheries recommends group fishing. Since the weather is not conducive, fishermen are advised to use the GPS facility to ensure tracking of the vessel.

The Fisheries Department has been building awareness about Covid-19 safety protocols for the past few days. Announcements on safety measures are made through a public addressing system at the Fishing harbour.

Tough to keep boats afloat

