Visakhapatnam: In times of dire need, they chip in

Visakhapatnam: As coronavirus cases continue to surge in the district, voluntary organisations are coming forward to assist Covid-19 patients by providing online medical assistance in times of dire need.



In connection with this, Indian Medical Association and Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) jointly provide online medical support to Covid-19 patients.

Sharing details about the platform, PAV general secretary of Kameswara Rao says, "Experts in the medical field and doctors will offer medical support to coronavirus patients and also for those who are in need of general treatment." Those who need such medical help can briefly explain their problem by calling up the doctors who will be available from 10 am to 6 pm.

About seven doctors will take turns to serve the patients for a few hours a day. They can be contacted by dialling 9848841617 (9:30 am to 10:30 am again from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm), 9949071946 and 8500585164 (10 am to 12 pm), 9440262988 (1 pm to 2 pm) and 9959487815 (2 pm to 3 pm), 9848191320 and 9949001578 (5 pm to 6 pm).

Control cell: Meanwhile, AYUSH corona control cell has been set up under the supervision of AYUSH Department. The control cell is available 24/7. "The cell offers service in Homoeopathy, Ayurvedic and Naturopathy. Help can be sought by contacting 7207126383," says R Venkata Rao, Senior Medical Officer of AYUSH Department. Covid-19 portal: In a step to provide access to all information about city helplines, oxygen cylinder suppliers, doorstep food delivery, free consultation doctors, among others, on a page, Junior Chamber International (JCI) Vizag team has come up with a Covid-19 portal.

The webpage also gives details about paid doctor consultation, plasma donation, ICU set up at home and ambulance service available. The portal can be accessed by clicking on the link: http://covid19.jcivizag.com/vizaginfo.php.