Visakhapatnam: India-US Tiger Triumph exercise commences

Visakhapatnam: In consonance with the established partnership between India and the US, a bilateral tri-service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise ‘Tiger Triumph-24’, commenced on the Eastern Seaboard from Monday.

Indian Navy Ships with integral helicopters and landing craft, Indian Navy aircraft, Indian army personnel and vehicles and Indian Air Force aircraft and helicopters along with the Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT) would be participating in the exercise that will continue till March 31.

The US would be represented by the US Navy ships with embarked troops of the US Marine Corps and US Army. The exercise is aimed at developing interoperability for conducting HADR operations and refine Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to enable rapid and smooth coordination between the forces of both the countries.

The harbour phase of the exercise is scheduled till March 25. Personnel from both navies would participate in training visits, subject matter expert exchanges, sports events and social interactions. On completion of the harbour phase, the ships, with the troops embarked, would sail for the sea phase and undertake maritime, amphibious and HADR operations in accordance with injected situations.