Visakhapatnam: Inter Services Water Polo Championship held

Participants at the Inter Services Water Polo Championship at the Dolphin Hill Swimming Pool in Visakhapatnam

  • As many as than 30 players participated in the championship
  • The championship aimed at sporting excellence among service personnel

Visakhapatnam : Two for mid able teams, each representing the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force showcased their prowess in the pool at the ‘73rd Inter Services Water Polo Championship 2024-25.’

Hosted by Eastern Naval Command (ENC) in Visakhapatnam, as many as 30 players participated in the championship. After intense matches and display of exceptional skills, the navy team emerged victorious, clinching the championship trophy.

Apart from fostering camaraderie, the coveted event aimed at sporting excellence among service personnel and served as a platform to select the services team for the forthcoming ‘77th Senior Nationals Aquatics Championship 2024.’

Flag Officer Submarines (FOSM) Rear Admiral K Venkatraman, who attended the event as chief guest, presented the championship trophy to the Navy Water Polo team and awarded medals to outstanding performers who displayed remarkable skills throughout the event.

Acknowledging their significant contributions to the aquatics sport, the chief guest honoured veteran aquatic players residing in and around Andhra Pradesh.

