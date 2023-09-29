Live
Just In
Visakhapatnam: ISRO to actively support space science research in varsities
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will actively support space science research in universities and research institutions based on the recommendations of the Advisory Committee for Space Science (ADCOS), informed ISRO Atmospheric and Space Science Avionics and Checkout Division Deputy Head P Pradeep Kumar.
Delivering a distinguished lecture on ‘Payloadyaan-overview and operations of payloads and more’ at GITAM here on Thursday, he said the recent initiatives and ongoing projects are providing exciting opportunities to attract young research scientists and students to the space science arena.
Jointly organised by the institution’s career guidance centre and EECE department, the event saw participation of School of Technology Director K. Nagendra Prasad, EECE department head GB Seventhline, competence development director Rosina Mathew, among others.
Addressing the gathering, Pradeep Kumar exhorted the students to participate in space research for the development of the nation. He briefed about the crucial aspects of Chandrayaan and said that the spacecraft payload design is a crucial aspect of any space mission. He said that payloads have proven to be valuable and essential tools for exploring and understanding space.
Further, Pradeep Kumar mentioned that payload design requires skills in engineering, science and technology and the ability to balance objectives, constraints and risks associated with the payload and the mission.
The Deputy Head narrated various space experiments, particularly Chandrayaan-3, Aditya Mission and Gaganyan. He informed that space research will help improve agriculture, weather forecasting, public health, public safety, surveying and mapping of land and environmental issues.