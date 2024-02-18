Live
Visakhapatnam: IT Minister holds meet with coordinators of 34 constituencies
Visakhapatnam : YSRCP regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that they are preparing the party cadre to move forward with an aim to win more seats than the previous elections in North Andhra.
After holding a review meeting with the coordinators of 34 constituencies and party observers here on Saturday, they said the people of the state would play a key role in making YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister again and that they are the most effective campaigners.
The IT Minister informed that the party workers and leaders have given guidelines regarding the activities to be undertaken at the booth-level during the elections. He stated that for a long time there was a negative campaign against the YSRCP in Visakhapatnam. However, the tide has been changing now, he observed.
Further, Amarnath made it clear that the people are ready to elect the YSRCP candidates in all the seven assembly constituencies under the jurisdiction of the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha in the upcoming elections.
Responding to TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s ‘folding of chair’ remarks, the minister suggested to Lokesh that he should get his tongue corrected which is twisted. Amarnath predicted that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh’s tongues will be folded for good with Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wave and Babu’s ‘chair will be folded’ forever in the next election.
During the meeting, YV Subba Reddy congratulated the party leaders for the success of the ‘Siddham’ meeting held in Bheemunipatnam constituency recently. Barring one or two, he informed that there would not be any change of candidates in the region.
The meeting was held in the presence of Bheemunipatnam MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, south constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and NREDCAP chairman KK Raju, among others.