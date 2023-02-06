Visakhapatnam: ITDA official treks 5-km to reach Neredubanda

Visakhapatnam: Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer R Gopalakrishna visited Neredubanda, a forest village on the outskirts of Ravikamatham mandal of Anakapalli district and came to know about the problems of tribals.

Recently, 'The Hans India' published an article on the plight of the students going to school riding horses and trekking hills. Responding to the article, the officials visited the village and enquired about the issues of the tribals.

After walking a distance of 5-km, a meeting was organised with the villagers and the ITDA PO interacted with them to identify their problems.

The tribals brought it to the PO's attention that the village has a population of 60 people and nine students are facing difficulty to reach school.

Responding to them, Gopalakrishna assured them that funds would be given from ITDA for the school building. During his visit, he interacted with the school children who were arriving from the school. He asked whether they were getting YSR Jagananna Vidya Kanuka or not. To which, the students said that they were not aware of it.

In response to that, the PO has ordered the Ravikamatham MPDO to arrange shoes and bags for the school students within a week. Similarly, he ordered the officials to provide voter cards to every individual above 18 years of age in the village.