Visakhapatnam: Japan India Maritime Exercise 2022 concludes

Visakhapatnam: The sixth edition of the Japan India Maritime Exercise 2022 (JIMEX 22) hosted by the Indian Navy concluded in the Bay of Bengal with the two sides bidding farewell to each other with a customary steam-past on Sunday.

Indian Naval ships led by Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla and Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) Ships Izumo and Takanami led by Commander Escort Flotilla Four Rear Admiral Hirata Toshiyuki participated in the week-long exercise.

JIMEX 22 witnessed some of the most complex exercises undertaken jointly by the two navies. Both sides engaged in advanced level anti-submarine warfare, weapon firings and air defence exercises. shipborne helicopters, fighter aircraft, while submarines also participated in the exercise. IN and JMSDF ships replenished each other at sea under the agreement on Reciprocal Provision for Supply and Services (RPSS). The exercise, which marked the tenth anniversary of JIMEX since its inception in 2012, consolidated the mutual understanding and interoperability between the two navies.

With the focus on the air, surface and sub-surface domains, JIMEX-22 participation included all dimensions of fighter aircraft, maritime patrol aircraft and submarines.