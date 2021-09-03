Visakhapatnam: JSP goes digital to protest bad roads

Visakhapatnam: Motorists and pedestrians were facing troubles for quite a long time due to the bad condition of the roads across the state, pointed out Jana Sena Party political affairs committee member Kona Tata Rao.

Staging a protest here on Thursday, he alleged that 964-km of roads in Visakhapatnam were dotted with potholes.

Tata Rao said JSP will go digital by uploading photos and videos of bad roads from Thursday to Saturday to highlight the poor condition in the state. He mentioned that through the digital movement, the party intends to put pressure on the government on behalf of the road users.

As a part of the protest, leaders, activists took photos and videos of damaged roads in front of Gajuwaka MLA T Nagireddy's residence. If the government failed to respond, the JSP leader added, the party activists will repair roads in each constituency on October 2, marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

JSP leaders T Govinda Reddy, R Ratna, Delliswara Rao and Murali took part in the protest.