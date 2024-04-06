Visakhapatnam: Kothapalli Geetha predicts a silent wave for alliance

Visakhapatnam : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about Adivasis and the community has an immense respect for the saffron party, says BJP candidate for Araku Lok Sabha Kothapalli Geetha.

Much against the general assumption that regional parties continue to hold sway in Araku, the MP candidate says that the Central government’s welfare schemes and the manner in which the Adivasis are treated, respected and recognised made the community look up to the BJP.

In an interview with The Hans India, Geetha recalls her significant contributions made towards the parliamentary constituency and how they left a positive impact on the tribals.

“Whenever I venture out for campaigning, the tribals do come forward to thank me for the change I have brought in. Even as an MP earlier, I made sure that their problems were not just heard but also ironed out, including facilitating streetlights, road infrastructure, community halls, primary health centres, etc.,” she mentions.

Observing that the presence of the BJP has been strengthened in the tribal belt as it’s the first time a woman from the tribal community became the President of India, Geetha says, “Is this not a clear indication of inclusive democracy? Apparently, Narendra Modi is a popular national leader among the Adivasis as they have been duly recognised in his governance,” she stresses.

Pointing out that the BJP garners encouraging response among tribals in most segments in the Lok Sabha constituency, Geetha did agree that certain pockets such as Saluru and Palakonda appear to be still difficult to penetrate.

Exuding confidence that the BJP-TDP-JSP is sure to emerge victorious in the 2024 polls, Geetha underlines the need to stitch a partnership with the NDA government so that the State witnesses phenomenal growth without any hassles. “It is not easy to develop the State without the support of the Centre. As an MP, I can demand more from the Centre once I get elected. The Prime Minister himself encouraged me, stating ‘Jeet Ke Ajao Geetha’ (ensure to win in the elections),” she shares.

Learning from past experiences and making sure not to take things for granted, Geetha confesses that there is a ‘silent’ wave prevailing for the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance in the State and it is only going to get intense further as the polls near.