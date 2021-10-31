  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Lakshmisha takes charge as Municipal Commissioner

G Lakshmisha assumes charge as the Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation in Visakhapatnam on Saturday
x

G Lakshmisha assumes charge as the Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation in Visakhapatnam on Saturday

Highlights

Seeks cooperation from people, public representatives and officials

Visakhapatnam: G Lakshmisha assumed charge as the new Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Saturday.

The 2013-batch IAS officer said he would strive hard to improve the sanitation in the city and that it would be one of his top priorities. "With the coordination of the other departments, I will work towards the development of the city on all fronts," Lakshmisha stated.

Earlier, he worked as Joint Collector in East Godavari district and project officer of ITDA, Parvathipuram.

Expressing his gratitude to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving him an opportunity to serve as the Municipal Commissioner of Visakhapatnam, Lakshmisha sought the support of the people, public representatives and officials to serve the corporation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X