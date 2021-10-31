Visakhapatnam: Lakshmisha takes charge as Municipal Commissioner

Visakhapatnam: G Lakshmisha assumed charge as the new Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Saturday.

The 2013-batch IAS officer said he would strive hard to improve the sanitation in the city and that it would be one of his top priorities. "With the coordination of the other departments, I will work towards the development of the city on all fronts," Lakshmisha stated.

Earlier, he worked as Joint Collector in East Godavari district and project officer of ITDA, Parvathipuram.

Expressing his gratitude to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving him an opportunity to serve as the Municipal Commissioner of Visakhapatnam, Lakshmisha sought the support of the people, public representatives and officials to serve the corporation.