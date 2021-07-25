Visakhapatnam: Linke Hofmann Busch coaches for safe & comfortable journey

Visakhapatnam: In its endeavour to provide a comfortable journey to the passengers, East Coast Railway (ECoR) decided to induct modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches to Visakhapatnam-Nanded -Visakhapatnam special express with effect from July 31.

ECoR has taken several steps to initiate conversion of conventional coaches of important long-distance trains with LHB coaches along its jurisdiction. The LHB coaches, based on German technology, offer better riding comfort, are lighter in weight, have higher speed potential as well as higher carrying capacity.

At present, Waltair Division converted six rakes into LHB rakes and operates Visakhapatnam-New Delhi-Visakhapatnam AP Express, Visakhapatnam-Korba-Visakhapatnam express trains and Visakhapatnam-Tirupati-Kadapa. This will give additional accommodation and more comfort to the pilgrims travelling to Tirupati.

Visakhapatnam- Nanded (08565) tri-weekly special express will run with revised composition of LHB coaches with effect from July 31 and Nanded-Visakhapatnam (08566) tri-weekly special express will run with revised composition of LHB coaches from August 1.

This pair of special trains will have 17 LHB coaches comprising second AC-1, third AC-3, sleeper class-6, second class-4, AC Pantry car coach-1 and generator motor car-1. Apart from these, more LHB coaches which have been allotted by the Railway Board for Visakhapatnam for the year 2020-21 will be deployed in a phased manner.

East Coast Railway is taking all possible steps for the better service of the esteemed customers. With a greater number of LHB coaches to be added in future, the journey is sure to enhance passenger comfort and safety.