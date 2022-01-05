Visakhapatnam: Lockout should be implemented instead of lockdown

Visakhapatnam: TDP medical cell president Dr Suresh Somayajula urged the government to implement a lockout policy as a part of precautionary measure taken to curb the spread of the omicron cases in the State which are on the rise.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he said poor people would face financial loss if the state government imposed a lockdown once again. Suresh suggested that a lockout should be imposed to prevent the spreading of virus instead.

Briefing the meaning of the lockout, he said those entering AP from other destinations should be in institutional quarantine for a week. The medical cell president opined that home quarantine is not enough in the present circumstances.

He demanded that the vaccination drive along with the lockout should be intensified simultaneously.

Similarly, Suresh demanded that tourist destinations in the state should be closed temporarily. In addition, he said people should follow the Covid rules without any deviation, the government could tackle the third wave if concrete precautions such as these were followed.