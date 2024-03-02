Live
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Man rescued by GVMC lifeguards at RK Beach
- • 32-yr-old Srinivas ventured into sea to end his life as he was suffering from financial issues
- • He tried to take extreme step after consuming alcohol
Visakhapatnam : Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma reported that GVMC’s lifeguards successfully prevented a suicide attempt at beach road that falls under the purview of zone-IV.
On Friday, Badampalli Srinivas, a 32-year-old person from Rayavaram ventured into the sea allegedly to end his life as he was suffering from financial problems. He tried to take the extreme step after consuming alcohol.
The alert GVMC lifeguards rescued him as they swung into action as soon as they found his behaviour suspicious.
The GVMC Commissioner on Friday appreciated lifeguards T Poliraju, KPC Vasu and T Kalyan for their timely intervention and rescuing the person. Badampalli Srinivas was handed over to the relevant police station for counselling.
Keeping an influx of tourists at RK Beach, GVMC deployed 42 lifeguards. The Commissioner emphasised the surveillance coverage from Appikonda to Bheemunipatnam beaches to safeguard individuals engaging in sea recreation. The GVMC Commissioner appealed to the public not to venture into the sea and follow safety measures to avoid any unforeseen incident.