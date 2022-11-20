Visakhapatnam: Marathon amidst verdant hills of Eastern Ghats

Visakhapatnam: Amidst verdant hills and lush green fields, sports enthusiasts can explore a pristine route for the ensuing marathon. Conducted by the Visakha Trail Running Association (VTRA), organisers of Ultribe-Paderu, a not for profit group, the marathon will be held in 10-km, 25-km, 50-km and 80-km race categories.

After hosting the first edition on December 12, 2021, the organisers said that the second edition is scheduled next month 11th.

Major (Retd) Ravi Kiran, treasurer of VTRA said that the second edition introduces a new category – 80-km to the list.

A detailed plan for route marking is getting readied for the purpose and GPX files of the route, elevation profile and other details will be shared in due course, according to race director and founder V Yogeshwar Rao. The marathon will be conducted around Paderu amidst verdant hills of the Eastern Ghats. Further details can be accessed by contacting 9962071007 and 8754443158.