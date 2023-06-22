  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Mass yoga demo of differently-abled persons creates record

Mass yoga demonstration by differently-abled persons earns a place in the International Wonder Book of Records in Visakhapatnam
Highlights

  • 500 Differently-abled persons take part in yoga demonstration
  • They gain a place in the International Wonder Book of Records

Visakhapatnam: At a time when the ninth ‘International Day of Yoga’ is celebrated by various institutions and organisations to highlight the positive effects of the ancient practice, a motley group of differently-abled students made sure that they gained a place in the International Wonder Book of Records.

As many as 500 differently-abled persons between eight and 40 years of age demonstrated yoga for 45 minutes at Andhra University grounds.

The presentation of asanas included prayer, standing and sitting postures, prone and dhyana activities where the participants exhibited teamwork and coordination.

Organised in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha and Rotary Club, the mass yoga event drew the attention from various quarters. Lauding the efforts of the participants, District Collector A Mallikarjuna mentioned that such events help boost the confidence level of the differently-abled persons.

Sharing details of the event, State Samagra Shiksha Additional State Project Director K.V Srinivasulu Reddy informs that various customised programmes are being undertaken for the empowerment of the disabled through Samagra Shiksha. As a part of that, tools, allowances and teaching material are provided free of cost to them, he adds.

