Visakhapatnam: Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari inaugurates one-crore signature campaign

Visakhapatnam: Every stakeholder should come forward to extend support to the collection of one-crore signature campaign and save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) from privatisation, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari said.

Inaugurating the campaign, the Mayor said saving the VSP from getting privatised lies on all the stakeholders and said their support would go a long way to take the Ukku stir forward. She said VSP's the pride of the AP and it should be saved from 100 per cent strategic sale.

The campaign was launched by the Mayor in the presence of Deputy Mayors Jiyyani Sridhar and K Satish along with party floor leaders.