Visakhapatnam: Medical camp in Maoist area sees a huge turnout

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the Sadbhavana and Giri Karshaka Mitra programme, Visakhapatnam district police conducted a medical camp for tribals and farmers in Maoist-affected area on Tuesday.

Lack of transport facilities and appropriate healthcare made several tribals of Gadibanda village of Galikonda area, G K Veedhi mandal to avail the camp facilitated by the district police.

The massive community policing programme was conducted in collaboration with the ITDA Paderu, Bhagavathula Charitable Trust and Giri Chaitanya Mitra Trust.

Six specialists examined the tribals at the medical camp which included eye check-up too. "The camp was held following Covid protocols. Close to 2,500 tribals, including children, availed the medical camp and 1,000 were given free medicines. This apart, community lunch was arranged for the tribals who attended the camp," said B Krishna Rao, superintendent of police, Visakhapatnam district.

Speaking on the occasion, the ASP Chintapalli Vidya Sagar Naidu said the district police also reached out to the tribals by providing turmeric boiler and millet processing facility to enhance their livelihood.

ITDA project officer S Venkateswar attended the programme as chief guest and appreciated the district police for facilitating such camps in Maoist-affected areas.

Inspector G K Veedhi Muralidhar, SIs Anish, Prasanth, Ali, Ranjith and Ramana and police staff of Chinthapalli Sub-Division took part in the programme.