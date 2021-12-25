Visakhapatnam: Medical oxygen plant opened at divisional railway hospital

Visakhapatnam: Divisional railway manager of Waltair Anup Satpathy inaugurated a 500 litre per minute capacity oxygen generation plant at divisional railway hospital here on Friday.

The oxygen generation plant will make the hospital self-sufficient for oxygen supply, required for Covid and other serious patients requiring oxygen supplement.

Speaking on the occasion, DRM Anup Satpathy said shortfall of medical oxygen was a major issue faced by various locations in the country during the second wave of the corona pandemic. He said the oxygen generation plant has been established with the financial support from Tech Mahindra.

Chief medical superintendent M K Ramakrishna, vice president and practice leader of Tech Mahindra Rajesh Dhuddu and other senior officials were present.