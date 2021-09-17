Visakhapatnam: Mega vaccination drive to cover 2 lakh people

Visakhapatnam: District Collector A Mallikarjuna instructed the concerned officials to meet the set targets of the mega vaccination drive scheduled on Friday. The drive will take place in all PHCs, CHCs and Covid vaccination centres from 7 am to 5 pm, the Collector said in a virtual meeting with the district-level constituency special officers, MPDOs, medical and municipal officers. The Collector said a target of 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh was set for the vaccination drive. Further, he said 69 per cent of vaccination was completed within GVMC limits in the past.



Sharing statistics, Mallikarjuna said the first dose of the vaccine was pending for a population of 3.4 lakh in rural areas. Thallavalasa, Vemulapudi, Achuthapuram, Anandapuram, Paravada, Godicherla, Thumpala, Kottakotta, Rolugunta, Revidi and Srirampuram PHCs are required to be vaccinated with the first dose.

He said up to 1.5 lakh vaccinations were pending in the Agency areas and wanted to complete the vaccination exercise in coordination with the PO, sub-collector and concerned authorities.

Further the Collector mentioned that vehicles have been arranged for the drive. He urged those above 18 years of age to get their first dose of vaccine and those who have already received their first dose can get their second one through a special drive. Mallikarjuna reiterated that vaccination is the only means to prevent the third wave of the pandemic from becoming severe.