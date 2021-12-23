  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Member of National Commission enquires about sanitation workers

Member of the National Commission for Safai Karmacharis PP Vava addressing a meeting in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday
Member of the National Commission for Safai Karmacharis PP Vava addressing a meeting in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

Member of the National Commission for Safai Karmacharis PP Vava lauded the steps taken by the corporation for the development of the sanitation workers here on Wednesday

Visakhapatnam: Member of the National Commission for Safai Karmacharis PP Vava lauded the steps taken by the corporation for the development of the sanitation workers here on Wednesday.

As a part of his visit to Visakhapatnam, the member of the National Commission was briefed about the duties of the sanitation workers and facilities provided to them.

Responding to a query, Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha said each family of the four sanitation workers, who died while on duty, were given a compensation of Rs 10 lakh. Further, he said modern machinery was introduced to protect the function of the UGD maintained by the sanitation workers.

District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Joint Director of Social Welfare Department PV Ramana Murthy and other officials attended the meeting.

