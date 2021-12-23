Visakhapatnam: Member of National Commission enquires about sanitation workers
Visakhapatnam: Member of the National Commission for Safai Karmacharis PP Vava lauded the steps taken by the corporation for the development of the sanitation workers here on Wednesday.
As a part of his visit to Visakhapatnam, the member of the National Commission was briefed about the duties of the sanitation workers and facilities provided to them.
Responding to a query, Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha said each family of the four sanitation workers, who died while on duty, were given a compensation of Rs 10 lakh. Further, he said modern machinery was introduced to protect the function of the UGD maintained by the sanitation workers.
District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Joint Director of Social Welfare Department PV Ramana Murthy and other officials attended the meeting.