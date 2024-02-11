Visakhapatnam: MILAN-Village to epitomise a melting pot of cultures

Visakhapatnam : It is going to be a melting pot of cultures at MILAN-Village as the platform aims at mirroring cultural diversity of not just India but much beyond.

Hosted as a part of the biggest multilateral naval exercise ‘MILAN-2024’, this is probably the first time, ‘Saman and Jaranan’ dance by the Indonesian Navy will be presented.

Scheduled to be featured during the harbour phase of the 12th edition of the exercise in Visakhapatnam, the Indonesian traditional dance reflects the rich artistic value of the island country.

In addition to the cultural show, the village includes a band by the Indian Navy along with the foreign band.

Close to 10 stalls would focus on the Indian Navy, Indian tradition and cultural heritage. A substantial chunk of the stalls comprises handloom and handicraft products as well.

Apart from Indian cuisine, the food zones that dot the village aid in savouring culinary diversity of various countries at a single platform. From Bangladeshi cuisine to sumptuous delicacies of Myanmar, uniquely-spiced Sri Lankan spread to assorted Vietnamese food, Thai platter to Indonesian dishes, the village gives a peep into diverse food cultures of friendly foreign countries.

Apart from the Royal Thai Navy, souvenirs from the navies of Bangladesh, Myanmar and Indonesia will be put on display at the counters. Also, a maritime tech exhibition will be featured during the harbour phase of the exercise.

The platform unfolds an avenue for cultural and social exchanges among the participating navies arriving from over 50 foreign countries across continents.

While the harbour phase of the event is scheduled from February 20 to 23, it will be followed by a sea phase slated from February 24 to 27.

Hosted under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command, ‘MILAN 2024’ is scheduled from February 19 to 27 in Visakhapatnam. The village at Sailors Institute will be open from February 21 to 23 from 3 pm to 10 pm for the personnel of friendly foreign countries and defence personnel.