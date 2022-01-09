Visakhapatnam: Ministers set up a committee to resolve dispute between fishermen over ring nets

The conflict between fishermen over ring nets in Visakhapatnam is known to have led to severe tensions. As a result of the intense conflict between the two factions, they attacked each other. Without stopping there, the two factions went on a chase in the middle of the sea. Authorities tried to stop the protest with all available police forces, special services, and the army.



Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam RDO K Penchala Kishore presided over a meeting with fishermen at the Collectorate however, no reconciliation was reached between the two communities. Against this backdrop, Ministers Kurasala Kannababu, Avanti Srinivasa Rao, Sidiri Appalaraju, MP Vijayasai Reddy and Visakha CP Manish Kumar Sinha held a meeting with fishermen from the two villages on Sunday.



After the meeting, Minister Sidiri Appalaraju said that a committee has been set up with the district authorities to resolve the issue of fishermen. He said a permanent solution would be found by the 20th of this month. It has been announced that sections 144 and 145 will be removed from tomorrow in the fishing villages and fishermen could continue fishing as per the rules from tomorrow. He warned that strict action would be taken if the rules were violated. He said a final decision would be taken after receiving the committee report.