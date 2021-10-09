Visakhapatnam: 'Mission Connect Paderu' to enhance quality life of tribals

Visakhapatnam: Notwithstanding the smart city tag, the landscape of the Agency areas in Visakhapatnam district paints a picture of contrast.

From lack of road connectivity to inaccessibility to healthcare, non-availability of potable water to absence of public transport and power supply, the tribal pockets often lag behind gaining access to basic amenities even today.

A little over two months back when A Mallikarjuna took charge as District Collector of Visakhapatnam, he made sure to frequent Agency areas to get the real picture of the struggles faced by the tribals.

However, the ground realities moved the Collector for apparent reasons. As a part of the first step to resolve the issues faced by the tribals, Mallikarjuna rolled out 'Mission Connect Paderu', making way for a roadmap of a long-term development strategy.

In a move to bring down the burden of people who continue to carry 'doli' (a makeshift stretcher) to help cater to the emergency needs of the tribals, provide improved drinking water facility and facilitate motorable roads, the endeavour aims to better infrastructure in the Agency areas. "Even if it is not a black top road, the intention is to facilitate a motorable road for the tribals to access. Making the industries as partners through corporate social responsibility initiatives, the idea is to enhance the existing infrastructure of the tribal region in the next three years," shares Mallikarjuna with The Hans India.

Though the state government is keen on strengthening the healthcare sector in rural regions, absence of approach roads turn out to be a bigger disadvantage to those residing in nondescript hamlets of Agency areas.

Through the mission, the district machinery intends to bring down child mortality rate and maternal mortality rate as well.

Even if the transformation is not possible overnight, the District Collector exudes confidence that brighter days are ahead for the tribal people in the days to come.

Women fetching muddy water in the Agency Area of Visakhapatnam



