Visakhapatnam: Mobile eye screening unit inaugurated

Visakhapatnam: Head of World Health Organisation (WHO) Innovation Hub, Geneva, Louise Agersnap inaugurated the mobile eye screening unit (V2 home) in Visakhapatnam. Launched in association with Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone, the unit was handed over to Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital on the occasion of the 'World Health Day' at the AMTZ. Louise Agersnap evinced keen interest in knowing details about the eye care services.

She laid emphasis on exploring innovative practices in eye care management through technological advances.

Managing trustee and CEO of the foundation KBN Manimala explained the services of the hospital in detail. The 'V2 home' will provide an eye screening test at the patient's doorstep at Rs 99 through the mobile unit. Patients can opt for the services through mobile App or by calling customer care by dialling 1800 8913009.