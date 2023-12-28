Live
Visakhapatnam: Mobile pink toilets opened for women
Two buses of the GVMC transformed into modern toilets at a cost of Rs 11.5 lakh
Visakhapatnam : part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) launched specially-designed mobile pink toilets for women in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.
Inaugurating the facility, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari said that two buses of the GVMC transformed into modern toilets at a cost of Rs.11.5 lakh. She informed that the GVMC is planning to facilitate 20 such toilets. The newly launched mobile pink toilets dedicated to women. In the bus, lighting, fans, sanitary pads with incinerators, and baby feeding rooms with comfortable seating have been provided.
These mobile toilets will be utilised along beach stretches, busy areas and during public gatherings.
Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar and YSRCP floor leader Banala Srinivasa Rao, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Naresh Kumar, superintending engineer (Mechanical) Krishna Rao, and operations engineer Dileep were present.
Meanwhile, the Mayor appealed to the people to extend support to the disruption in sanitation services due to the state wide strike by sanitation workers. She requested citizens to deposit household waste in the nearby dustbins.