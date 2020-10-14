Visakhapatnam: MP Vijayasai Reddy pays tributes to Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy visited late YSRCP leader Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao's house at Doctors Colony here and offered condolences to his family members.



Speaking to them, the MP recollected his last conversation with Dronamraju.

''Just an hour before he began suffering from breathlessness and was not able to speak for a longer time, he told me that he was handing over his son Dronamraju Srivatsava to me and requested me to utilise his services for the party,'' the MP said. Vijayasai termed Srinivasa Rao's death as a huge loss to the party.

Ministers Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and K Kannababu, Anakapalle MP B Satyavathi, MLA Gudiwada Amarnath and senior leaders of the party accompanied Vijayasai Reddy to the late YSRCP leader's residence.