Visakhapatnam: Narsapuram MP Raghurama Krishna Raju should go for a psychological test

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana slammed YSRCP Narsapuram MP Raghurama Krishna Raju's attitude here on Monday. Addressing a press conference here, he alleged that the Narsapuram MP exceeded his limits and made many derogatory comments against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the government's policies.

The Visakhapatnam MP said Raghurama Krishna Raju should go through psychological tests along with the routine medical examination, Satyanarayana stated.

He challenged the Narsapuram MP to resign to his post and get elected again.

Meanwhile in another media concerence, YSRCP north coordinator KK Raju said that Narsapuram MP Raghurama Krishna Raju made derogatory comments on the State government under the direction of the TDP.

He accused TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for resorting to cheap politics and using the Naraspuram MP as a pawn.

The MP had fallen into the trap of TDP and thus is promoting 'hate speech' in a manner that triggers conflicts between castes and religions, Raju alleged.

Referring to the MP's community, Raju pointed out that 'Kshatriaya' means a saviour but not the one who provokes people.

He further accused that Raghurama Krishna Raju has not repaid loans to the bank and hence he is unfit to be an MP. He clarified that the State government has no role in his arrest.