Visakhapatnam: NCC yachting training camp concludes

Visakhapatnam: A 10-day special NCC yachting training camp concluded at the Indian Navy Watermanship Training Center (INWTC) Visakhapatnam.

The camp which started on April 18 continued till April 27 and saw a participation of 27 naval wing NCC Cadets, including 15 girl cadets from Andaman and Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

The training camp was conducted under the aegis of the Indian Naval Sailing Association (INSA) and the HQ Eastern Naval Command.

XCmde AS Dadwal Commanding Officer, INS Circars attended as the Chief Guest for the closing ceremony and presented the merit cards and proficiency certificates to the participants. The camp was oordinated by three (Andhra) Naval Unit NCC under the NCC Group HQs, Visakhapatnam and was aimed to groom young cadets to participate in national and international level yachting competitions.

The cadets were given training on sailing and kayaking by qualified instructors of INWTC, Vizag. Among others, the cadets were imparted training on rope work, boat rigging and sailing enterprise class dinghy and sea yayaks. Exposure was also given on Canoe, rowing boat, windsurfer and Laser Standard dinghy during the camp.