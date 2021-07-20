Visakhapatnam: New CMD assumes charge for APEPDCL

Visakhapatnam: K Santhosha Rao has assumed charge as new chairman and managing director (CMD) of APEPDCL at the corporate office of Seethammadhara on Tuesday.

He relieved director (projects) K Rajabapaiah, who held full additional charge for the post of chairman and managing director.

K Santhosha Rao has been appointed as the APEPDCL CMD for a period of two years as per the orders issued on Monday by Energy secretary N Srikant. He was working as the director (technical) of Vijayawada APCPDCL.

The new CMD said his priority is to provide reliable and uninterrupted power supply with quality to domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers in APEPDCL jurisdiction. He mentioned that his other important priorities include providing nine hours of free power supply without any interruption to agriculture pump sets in the daytime. Santhosha Rao thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for appointing him as the CMD with confidence.

Appointed as assistant engineer in APSEB by direct recruitment in 1986, Santhosha Rao became Palvoncha AE in 1988, as ADE in 220/KVSS in 1997 and in 2005 as DE Guntur Operations; in 2011 he was general manager in APSPDCL Corporate office, Tirupati, among others. APEPDCL directors K Rajabapaiah, B Ramesh Prasad, D Chandram, CGRF Chairperson D Dharma Rao and CGMs PVVSatyanarayana, OSimhadri and others congratulated the new CMD.