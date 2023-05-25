Live
Visakhapatnam: New facilities commissioned at Electric Loco Shed
Highlights
Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy commissioned several new facilities at Electric Loco Shed Visakhapatnam here on Wednesday.
Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy commissioned several new facilities at Electric Loco Shed Visakhapatnam here on Wednesday.
He commissioned a pit wheel lathe, electronic lab and AMM stores godown at the shed. Speaking on the occasion, the DRM said these facilities would be useful in improving the maintenance activities and output of the shed. ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, senior divisional engineer (Coordination) AK Moharana, senior divisional engineer (TRS) Sivanaresh Parvatam and other officials accompanied the DRM.
