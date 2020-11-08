Visakhapatnam: Nine VIIT students get placements

Visakhapatnam: Nine students of Vignan's Institute of Information Technology (VIIT) Autonomous have got placed in Amazon with a salary of Rs 19 lakh to Rs 24 lakh per annum.

At the success meet held on the campus, chairman of Vignan Group Lavu Rathaiah shared the achievement of the students. Vice-Chairman and Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Deva Rayulu congratulated the students for their achievement and the staff for extending support to the students.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Rector of the institution V Madhusudhana Rao said the institution helped secure 90 per cent placements for the students.

Principal B Arundathi, Vice Principal K Madhusudhana Rao, dean-placements KR Satyanaraya, Head-Training Rojeena Mathew and staff participated in the programme.