Visakhapatnam : Now, Covid tests through mobile teams in port city

Visakhapatnam : There should be a nodal officer in each hospital and hospitals should work in three shifts whereas the ambulances should be made available at Covid centres, district collector V Vinay Chand said.

Conducting a review meeting with the district coronavirus control teams here on Thursday, the collector said the mobile teams will have ambulances too. The collector called for coordination among the departments and urged the mobile teams to visit homes and identify people suffering from symptoms of coronavirus.

The mobile teams, the collector said, will conduct tests in primary health centres (PHCs) in urban areas. He said there will be 20 teams to identify primary contacts. Complete name, address and Aadhaar number should be taken while collecting the samples, he instructed.

Laying emphasis on the data entry, the collector laid emphasis on updating it properly. Sanitation, electricity, fire clearance, etc., should be provided at Covid Care Centres, he added.

He said there should be a help desk in every hospital, and it should work 24/7.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation commissioner G Srijana, district joint collector P Arun Babu, Andhra Medical College principal P V Sudhakar and district medical and health officer Suryanarayana and other district officials were present.