Visakhapatnam: NSS activities get appreciated

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh state NSS officials appreciated the efforts of GITAM NSS volunteers for rendering exceptional services during the challenging times of COVID-19 at the NSS annual review meeting held here on Thursday at the campus. Interacting with the institution's NSS programme officers, the state NSS officer P Ashok Reddy said that the central and state governments were encouraging the NSS units with special funds.

He mentioned that about 2 lakh students enrolled as NSS volunteers in AP through 2041 NSS units. He also appreciated GITAM for adopting government schools to implement NSS service activities.

The institution's Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna said that the ideological orientation of the NSS is inspired by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and the NSS is developing the personality and character of the student youth through voluntary community service.

He advised that the NSS volunteers should work on issues of social relevance which keep evolving in response to the needs of the community, through regular and special camping activities. NSS coordinator A Srinivas briefed that around 1,000 students of the institution from various streams have enrolled as NSS volunteers and actively participated in 21 NSS camps during 2021 academic year. Academic Pro Vice-Chancellor Jayashankar Variyar, Registrar D Gunasekharan, among others participated in the meeting.