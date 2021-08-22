Visakhapatnam: NTPC-Simhadri commissions 25 MW floating solar project

Visakhapatnam: Spread over 75 acres, NTPC-Simhadri commissioned a 25 MW floating solar PV project at Simhadri thermal station on Saturday.

The first-of-its-kind floating solar PV project was inaugurated by Sanjay Madan, RED (WR and SR) in the presence of Mohit Bhargava ED-RE and Diwakar Kaushik, CGM Simhadri, among others, officials from BHEL EDN and site team and agency representatives.

The state-run electricity producer launched the single largest floating solar PV project of India. The prestigious 25MW floating solar was executed by M/S BHEL on EPC basis for a value of Rs 110 crore.

The Floating PV panels are tied through marine ropes from all corners and it is considered to be an engineering marvel due to the challenges faced during design and implementation of the unique anchoring and mooring system.

This project is identified by the Ministry of Power under the Flexibilization scheme, which shall replace the thermal power with RE Power.