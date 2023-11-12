Live
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Office-bearers of walkers association elected
Visakhapatnam: The Marripalem unit of the Healthy Walkers Association, affiliated to Walkers International, at its general body meeting held on Saturday, unanimously elected the office-bearers of the association for the year 2024.
According to a statement released by the association, K Nageswara Rao was re-elected as president of the association, while C Syam Sundar Rao and Eti Satyanarayana were chosen for the post of vice-president. The other office-bearers included V Jacob (secretary) and D. Lakshmana Rao (treasurer). Also, the board of directors was also elected at the meeting.
The elections were held in the presence of Walkers International secretary K Dwarakanath, who acted as the election officer, Ch Vijaya Prasad, chief adviser and K Satya Rao, auditor of the association.