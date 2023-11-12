  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Office-bearers of walkers association elected

Members of Marripalem unit of the Healthy Walkers Association addressing the gathering in Visakhapatnam on Saturday
The Marripalem unit of the Healthy Walkers Association, affiliated to Walkers International, at its general body meeting held on Saturday, unanimously elected the office-bearers of the association for the year 2024.

According to a statement released by the association, K Nageswara Rao was re-elected as president of the association, while C Syam Sundar Rao and Eti Satyanarayana were chosen for the post of vice-president. The other office-bearers included V Jacob (secretary) and D. Lakshmana Rao (treasurer). Also, the board of directors was also elected at the meeting.

The elections were held in the presence of Walkers International secretary K Dwarakanath, who acted as the election officer, Ch Vijaya Prasad, chief adviser and K Satya Rao, auditor of the association.

