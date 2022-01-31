Visakhapatnam: One crore signature campaign to save steel plant kicks off

Visakhapatnam: In a step to save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) from getting privatised, the CITU and JAC members initiated collection of one-crore signatures campaign at the RTC Complex here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, CITU city vice president Y Raju mentioned that all political parties except BJP, trade unions and people's organisations are participating in the Ukku stir against the sale of VSP.

He said a number of marches, rallies, strikes and bandhs were organised with the support of the people across the State against the Union government's decision.

Further, Raju alleged that the BJP government which could not set up a single public sector unit is getting ready to sell the existing PSUs in the country to the private operators.

CITU leader Ganesh said the JAC would continue its campaign to collect one crore signatures in support of the Ukku agitation.

The trade union leaders opined that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should withdraw his decision of sale of VSP followed by the impact of the Ukku stir.

CITU leaders Subbarao, Chandra Mouli and other activists took part in the campaign.