Visakhapatnam: One product, one station receives good response

Visakhapatnam: With an objective to promote ‘vocal for local’ vision, as many as 14 railway stations have been covered with ‘one station one product’ outlets over Waltair division.

The Ministry of Railways launched ‘One Station One Product’ (OSOP) scheme over Indian Railways with a goal to promote, provide a market for local/indigenous products and create additional income opportunities for the marginalised sections of society.

Under the scheme, OSOP outlets at railway stations have been allotted for showcasing, selling and giving high visibility to indigenous and local products. The pilot scheme was started on March 25 last year in Visakhapatnam station.

Later, 14 stations were covered with OSOP outlets in the division. These OSOP stalls are designed through the National Design Institute for uniformity. The cumulative direct beneficiaries from March 2022 till May 1 this year over the Indian Railways constitute 25,109.

‘One Station One Product’ are specific to that place and include artefacts made by indigenous tribes, handlooms by local weavers, handicrafts such as famous wood carving, chikankari and zari-zardozi work on clothes, or spices tea, coffee and other processed/semi processed food items/products indigenously grown in the area.

Handicrafts, artefacts, textiles and handlooms, traditional garments, local agricultural produce, including millets, processed and semi processed food products form a part of the scheme.

Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Anup Satpathy said etikoppaka toys, cashew –based products, spices, agro-products, millets, handloom saris are getting encouraging response from the buyers and continuing to catch the attention of the passengers visiting the stations.